Man with ax smashes open convenience store gaming machines to steal money

A man carrying an ax and another man with a gun robbed a Macon convenience store early Friday.
Just before 4 a.m., the men walked into the Reliance Food Mart at 3590 Napier Ave. and ordered everyone to get on the floor, Bibb County sheriff's Sgt. Clay Williams said.
The man with the ax "busted all the gaming machines" and took the money, Williams said.
No one was hurt in the robbery and both men got away.
Never miss a local story.
The store was still open for business despite the overturned stools and damaged machines lining the front window.
When the clerk was asked if he was OK, he replied: "I'm always OK. I have bullet proof glass."
The robbers were described as black males wearing dark clothing, but no further descriptions of their appearance were given to deputies, Williams said.
Anyone with information about the robber is urged to call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Comments