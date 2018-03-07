Accused Club Sparks shooter wanted after skipping out from hospital

A man accused of shooting a nightclub worker is wanted by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office after leaving a hospital before fully recovering from a gunshot wound.
Jerome Dewayne Beasley, 25, is a black male, around 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds, according to a sheriff's news release.
Just after 1:30 a.m. Monday, Club Sparks employee Tyree Singletary, 27, of Macon was breaking up a fight between Beasley and another person when Beasley allegedly shot him in the left arm. Beasley also wounded himself in the left side.
Singletary was driven to the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Beasley also showed up at the hospital and was expected to be taken to the Bibb County Detention Center after his release from the hospital. But he skipped out.
No one else was hurt in the incident at the nightclub, located at 3761 Mercer University Drive.
Anyone with information about Beasley's whereabouts is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
