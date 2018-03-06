He invited himself to dinner then attacked elderly host to steal $20

An 86-year-old man was hurt Monday afternoon as he fought a robber who attacked him at his apartment in McAfee Towers.
At about 3 p.m. Monday, Demille Dallas was walking his dog near the high-rise apartments at 1212 Gray Highway when a black man in a khaki jacket asked him for a ride, according to a Bibb County sheriff's news release.
Dallas told him he couldn't give him a ride because he was about to eat dinner, so the man asked if he could join him.
The man followed Dallas to his apartment and knocked him down as he opened the door and took $20 from Dallas' wallet.
The elderly man fought with the robber and injured his left forearm when he fell.
The man, believed to be in his late 60s or early 70s, got away with the cash.
His hair and beard are partially graying and he is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and was wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants under the jacket.
Anyone with information about the robbery or who can identify the suspect is urged to call for a sheriff's investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
