Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com
Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

Crime

Body found inside house off Houston Avenue, coroner says

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

March 05, 2018 07:22 PM

A woman was found dead inside a house off Houston Avenue about 7 p.m. Monday.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, EMS and sheriff's deputies were on the scene, which is in the 600 block of Hightower Road. Jones said the woman, last seen alive Saturday, died from natural causes.

The woman's son found her body upon checking on her after she didn't show up to work at a tobacco and cigar store Monday, Jones said.

Bibb County sheriff's Sgt. Clay Williams said the woman's death appeared to be from natural causes, possibly a heart attack. Investigators were called because it is standard protocol, he said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: Man flips off cop, tries to get away

View More Video