Body found inside house off Houston Avenue, coroner says

A woman was found dead inside a house off Houston Avenue about 7 p.m. Monday.
Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, EMS and sheriff's deputies were on the scene, which is in the 600 block of Hightower Road. Jones said the woman, last seen alive Saturday, died from natural causes.
The woman's son found her body upon checking on her after she didn't show up to work at a tobacco and cigar store Monday, Jones said.
Bibb County sheriff's Sgt. Clay Williams said the woman's death appeared to be from natural causes, possibly a heart attack. Investigators were called because it is standard protocol, he said.
