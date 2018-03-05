Elderly woman in car wounded as shots fired from another vehicle

Bullets flew from a black car in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Unionville.
Mary Collins, 67, was wounded in the neck while riding in a car with Robert Revels, 30, on Lilly Avenue, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
Revels was driving a gray Dodge Durango between Carnation Street and Moseley Avenue when the shots were fired from the car following him at about 2:30 p.m.
He drove Collins to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where she was in stable condition.
Revels' wife, 30-year-old Mikieoel Revels and their two young children, aged 7 and 1, also were in the car.
Only Collins was wounded in the shooting which is being investigated by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call 478-751-7500, or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
