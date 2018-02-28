He says a guy who felt his fiancee’s butt punched him and said, ‘F--- you, I'm a cop’

A Bibb County sheriff's deputy who resigned last week is accused of inappropriately touching a woman's butt and then punching her fiance in the face at a bar in downtown Macon earlier this month.
Justin Michael Leese is charged with sexual battery and battery in connection with the Feb. 11 incident at Crazy Bull bar, the sheriff's office said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
A 25-year-old woman told an investigator that sometime before midnight, Leese "inserted his finger into (her) rear buttock section" but did not touch her bare skin, according to an incident report obtained by The Telegraph on Wednesday.
The woman went on to say that Leese then exclaimed, "finger up the a--, catch ya later," according to the report.
Never miss a local story.
The woman's fiance told Leese, "Hey man, that's my fiance. Don't grab her a--," the report said.
"In response, Mr. Leese replied, 'F--- you, I'm a cop."
An hour or so later, according to the report, the 33-year-old off-duty deputy allegedly walked up to the woman's fiance, grabbed him by the neck, pushed him against the wall and asked, "What's that sh-- you've been talking?"
Leese punched the man three times in the face.
The woman flagged down a deputy outside the Second Street bar about 2:50 a.m.
Leese was "immediately suspended, with pay" during the investigation, the news release said.
Leese, of a Deborah Ann Drive address, resigned on Feb. 22 and was charged with the two misdemeanors the next day. He was released on a $3,500 bond with special conditions that include having no contact with the victims and not returning to the bar.
Comments