Sex sting nabs Georgia man looking for ‘tag team action’ with girl and mom, D.A. says

An online sting, a ploy that Macon authorities set up nearly three years ago to catch men seeking sex with underage girls, netted another guilty plea on Monday.
Christopher Starling, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty in Bibb County Superior Court to criminal attempt to commit child molestation. He was sentenced to five years in prison and two more on probation.
The district attorney’s office announced the sentencing in a statement that said Starling, 40, had “responded to an online advertisement offering ‘tag team action’ with a 15-year-old girl and her mother.”
The online ad was a ruse. What Starling hadn’t known when he showed up at a Macon motel was that the person he had arranged the encounter with was an undercover cop. There was no underage girl.
Never miss a local story.
Starling and nine other men were nabbed in the sting, among them a Kathleen man who showed up at the Extended Stay America motel on Riverside Drive for sex with, unbeknownst to him, a fictitious 15-year-old. Even so, the Kathleen man had gone to the motel bearing condoms, tequila and Skittles candy.
Comments