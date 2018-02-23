2 Twiggs County students jailed, charged with posting threats on Facebook

A student at Twiggs County High School was arrested Friday after she allegedly posted on Facebook about a plan to "shoot up the school," Sheriff Darren Mitchum told The Telegraph.





The juvenile, whose name was not released, is the second Twiggs County student in the past week to be arrested and charged with posting online threats to the school.

The first student accused of posting a threat on Facebook was arrested Feb. 24, just 10 days after 17 people were slain in a high school shooting in Florida.

"They were making comments that they were going to 'shoot up the school.' " Mitchum said. One or both of the girls "made comments about how they didn't have any problem with what happened at the school in Florida."

Both students are charged with making terroristic threats and were booked at a regional youth detention center.

"It's very alarming. Very upsetting," the sheriff said. "We have a zero-tolerance policy for that."

The threat made on Thursday was spotted online by a student, who told an administrator about it that afternoon, Assistant Superintendent Kim Barham said.

A districtwide phone call went out to parents Thursday night to notify them of the situation. There was never any weapons found on school property, Barham said.

“(Safety) is our top priority," Barham said. "We want to be very transparent to our parents that that is our top priority. That’s why it was vetted so closely. We followed a very strict protocol."