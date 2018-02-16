Student arrested after ‘alarming’ Snapchats has ‘a sick sense of humor,’ mom tells cops

The mother of a Monroe County teenager who is accused of posting online a potential threat to his high school said her son has "a sick sense of humor," according to an incident report from the sheriff’s office.
Brandon Hudson, 17, is charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with "alarming statements" posted on Snapchat at Mary Persons High School on Thursday, the report said.
The incident occurred about 24 hours after 17 students were shot dead at a high school in Broward County, Florida.
Principal Jim Finch told a Monroe County sheriff’s sergeant Thursday that he had summoned Hudson to his office after a teacher discovered the Snapchat posts on Hudson’s phone, the report said.
Hudson "readily admitted to posting the statements," the sergeant’s writeup said.
Asked why he would post such alarming statements, Hudson said "it was a joke and he did not mean any harm," the report said.
The sergeant asked Hudson if he understood the ramifications of his actions, and Hudson said he "understood completely," the report said.
Finch and the sergeant talked without Hudson in the room and it was determined there was not enough evidence to charge him with disruption of school. The school's regular routine wasn’t affected by the post and the students were not aware of it, the report said.
A charge of terroristic threats was considered, but "with the vagueness of the post, it was difficult to charge under that code section," the sergeant noted in the writeup.
Hudson’s mother told the sergeant that her son "had a sick sense of humor" and "is in counseling for this problem," the report said.
The sergeant asked if Hudson had any "access to weapons of destruction," the report said. "Her reply was a firm, 'No.' "
The incident report references "attached posts," possibly screenshots, but that portion of the report was omitted from documents obtained by The Telegraph on Friday.
Monroe County sheriff’s Lt. Lawson Bittick refused to disclose the document including the "attached posts" and said "it is still under active status and has been assigned to an investigator for further investigation."
Bittick told The Telegraph on Thursday that the posts did not directly mention the high school and were made in a "threatening style."
