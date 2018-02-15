Georgia high school student arrested, charged in 'threatening-style' online post

A Middle Georgia teenager accused of posting online a potential threat to his high school was arrested Thursday afternoon. Brandon Hutson, a 17-year-old student at Mary Persons High School, is charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the online post, Monroe County sheriff’s Lt. Lawson Bittick said.
Several students who read Hutson’s post reported it to administrators.
Hutson was “removed from the school” then questioned at the sheriff’s office, the Monroe County School District said in an email to parents and stakeholders late afternoon Thursday.
Bittick could not say when the post was made or where it was posted, but he did say the language it included was “in a threatening-style.”
Never miss a local story.
The post did not directly mention the high school, Bittick said, so the Towaliga District Attorney’s Office charged Hutson with the misdemeanor charge, because “terroristic threats did not apply.”
The incident comes about 24 hours after 17 students were shot dead at a high school in Broward County, Florida.
Comments