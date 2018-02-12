His trip to Club Dreams turned into a nightmare as 3 men forced him into their car

A Macon man faced a gun early Monday as he headed to a downtown nightclub.
Tobias Brown, 23, parked his white Ford Mustang at the corner of Oak Street and MLK Jr. Blvd. on his way to Club Dreams at about 3 a.m., according to a Bibb County sheriff's news release.
When he got out of his car, three men approached him.
One of them asked for a light for a cigarette as another pulled a gun and told Brown to get in their car.
They drove Brown to Fifth Street and made him get out.
They took his car keys and other personal items and drove away.
By the time Brown got back to his Mustang, the men were driving off in his car.
He was unable to provide any other description of the robbers other than they were black males in a black vehicle.
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call for a sheriff's investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
