Man convicted of raping mentally disabled woman behind Macon supermarket

A 25-year-old Macon man was convicted Friday of raping a then-21-year-old mentally disabled woman behind an eastside Kroger in 2015.
The Bibb County District Attorney’s office announced the conviction of David Lee Davis in a statement sent to midstate news outlets. Jurors deliberated for less than an hour.
Davis, who once lived in the now-demolished Tindall Heights housing project on Plant Street south of downtown, has been locked up at the county jail since his arrest in January 2016. He will be sentenced later.
Prosecutors have said that Davis admitted having sex with the woman behind the North Avenue Kroger in the predawn hours of Dec. 11, 2015, and that he refuted the woman’s claim that she had repeatedly told him “no.”
Never miss a local story.
According to her doctor, the woman has the mental capacity of a 9- or 10-year-old, investigators have said.
“The woman suffers from mental illness and intellectual disabilities that would have rendered her unable to consent to a sex act,” the district attorney’s Friday statement said.
“The woman testified she didn’t want to have sex with Davis. GBI experts testified (that) DNA from both Davis and the woman was found on two condoms retrieved from the crime scene.”
Comments