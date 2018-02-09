Man opens fire outside Unionville convenience store; Two men shot

Two men were shot early Friday outside the Super Gas on Montpelier Avenue.
Witnesses told Bibb County sheriff's deputies that Airris Montez Wooten, 37, was standing outside the convenience store and Donie Mathis, 37, had started to leave the store when shots rang out about 2:40 a.m., according to a sheriff's news release.
The shooter fired from across the street, the release said.
Wooten was shot in the right foot, and Mathis was shot in the left hip. The injured men, both from Macon, were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Both were listed in stable condition Friday.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
