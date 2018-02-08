Crime

Ex-employee of Macon nonprofit gets prison time for stealing thousands

By Staff report

February 08, 2018 05:09 PM

A Lizella woman pleaded guilty on Thursday to stealing more than $50,000 from Macon's Motivating Youth Foundation, the Bibb County District Attorney's office said.

Phyllis Denise Wallace, a 45-year-old former employee of the nonprofit program who had access to its financial accounts, was sentenced to serve three years in prison for 70 counts of theft by taking for crimes that happened in 2013 and 2014.

The remainder of her sentence will include a dozen years on probation, and Wallace must also pay the foundation $56,860 in restitution, a DA's office release noted.

The DA's office said the foundation "discovered checks missing from the program’s checkbook. An investigation revealed unauthorized charges billed to the foundation’s debit card."

