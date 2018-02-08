Convicted rapist says man who ‘dislikes sex offenders’ punched, kicked him 50 times

The trouble began on a recent afternoon when one man reportedly accused another guy of spitting on his boot.
Hours later, about 2 a.m. Friday, a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy was sent to a Macon hospital to check on one of the men who said he had been beaten.
The beaten man, 28-year-old Thomas Brantley, of Gray, had a black eye that was swollen shut. “He also had multiple abrasions on his face and severe swelling,” the deputy’s report said.
Brantley, according to the report, informed the deputy that he is a convicted sex offender and that his alleged attacker, Dwayne Andrew “Red” Cline, 34, a co-worker at Economy Tire on Airport Drive, had in the past “made numerous comments on how much he dislikes sex offenders.”
The men were about to leave work Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s report goes on, when Cline accused Brantley, who was convicted of statutory rape in 2014, of spitting on his boot.
“When Mr. Brantley denied the allegation, words were exchanged and Mr. Cline then punched Mr. Brantley in the face,” the report said. “Mr. Cline then repeatedly punched and kicked Mr. Brantley approximately 50 times.”
Early Friday, the deputy went to Cline’s house in south Macon, where Cline reportedly told the deputy “that Mr. Brantley did spit on his boot, but wasn’t sure if it was intentional or not.
“He went on to say that after words were exchanged, things went sour and that he lost his cool.”
Cline was jailed and charged with battery.
