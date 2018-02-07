He raped two women in two nights, police say. Then an off-duty cop spotted him.

A Macon man is charged with five counts of rape in connection with two sexual assaults that occurred this week at apartments in east Bibb County.
Jamal Chris Rowe was arrested Wednesday morning after Bibb County sheriff's investigator Michael Wilson spotted him while headed home from working a late shift.
Upon recognizing Rowe fit the description of a man who raped a woman at her apartment Tuesday night, Wilson stopped his car and got out to talk with Rowe on Clinton Road before dawn Wednesday, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Rowe, 28, had spent most of 2016 and 2017 behind bars after pleading guilty to fleeing police and theft by receiving stolen property, according to Bibb County Superior Court records. He was sentenced to 10 years, three to be served in prison, records show. It is unclear when he was released.
Never miss a local story.
A woman who Rowe is accused of raping Monday night "heard a knock at her front door and opened it, after thinking that it was a neighbor," the news release said.
Her attacker pushed his way inside the woman's apartment about 10:15 p.m. and forced her into the bedroom. A man who lived in the unit below heard the woman struggling and went upstairs to check on her, the news release said. The man knocked on the her door and, as her attacker answered it, she yelled for help, the news release said.
The woman's attacker "threatened to cut” the man who lived downstairs from the woman before leaving the apartment complex, the news release said.
Then, on Tuesday night, another woman was raped at a different apartment complex in east Macon.
The woman told police she was cleaning up when someone knocked at her door. She opened it, thinking it was someone she knew. A man brandishing a knife forced his way inside, the news release said.
The woman’s attacker sexually assaulted her several times during the night before leaving, the news release said.
Upon comparing the descriptions the two women gave of their attacker, and learning details about both assaults, investigators began to suspect a serial rapist was responsible.
Rowe, who lives at an apartment complex on Old Clinton Road, was booked in the Bibb County jail about noon Wednesday. He is charged with five counts of rape, one count of burglary and one count of kidnapping. He also is charged with violating probation, the news release said.
Additional charges are possible.
“Our citizens can rest easier tonight knowing this dangerous sexual predator is off the streets,” Sheriff David Davis said in the news release. “The dedication and diligence of the investigators brought a swift end to this criminal rampage.”
Comments