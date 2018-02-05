Man says he was carjacked at gunpoint near Baconsfield Kroger

A Macon man told deputies a gunman forced him out of his rental car early Monday morning.
Ricky Murphy, 34, said a man with a gun came up to him as he was stopped at the stop sign at Baconsfield and Nottingham drives at about 4 a.m., Bibb County sheriff's public affairs Lt. Sean DeFoe said.
The gunman pulled Murphy out of the silver 2016 Hyundai Sonata and took his cellphone and wallet and drove off in the car, Murphy said.
Murphy went to the nearby Kroger to report the crime, DeFoe said.
No description of the gunman was immediately available, but anyone with information about the incident is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
