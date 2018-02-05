Crime

February 5, 2018 1:04 PM

Man says he was carjacked at gunpoint near Baconsfield Kroger

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

A Macon man told deputies a gunman forced him out of his rental car early Monday morning.

Ricky Murphy, 34, said a man with a gun came up to him as he was stopped at the stop sign at Baconsfield and Nottingham drives at about 4 a.m., Bibb County sheriff's public affairs Lt. Sean DeFoe said.

The gunman pulled Murphy out of the silver 2016 Hyundai Sonata and took his cellphone and wallet and drove off in the car, Murphy said.

Murphy went to the nearby Kroger to report the crime, DeFoe said.

No description of the gunman was immediately available, but anyone with information about the incident is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Florida man tells cop he stabbed his sister 'too many times' 5:00

Florida man tells cop he stabbed his sister 'too many times'

Pause
'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial 3:13

'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial

Cop Shop Podcast: Macon mom causes dental-office stir 4:27

Cop Shop Podcast: Macon mom causes dental-office stir

'I begged him not to kill my son,' grieving woman says 3:09

'I begged him not to kill my son,' grieving woman says

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' 1:00

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level'

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead 9:42

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead

Cop Shop Podcast: Man goes off at Burger King 3:48

Cop Shop Podcast: Man goes off at Burger King

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons' 2:17

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons'

Who shot Keenan Guice? 1:59

Who shot Keenan Guice?

Loaded gun found in student’s jacket at Taylor Elementary 2:14

Loaded gun found in student’s jacket at Taylor Elementary

Cop Shop Podcast: Woman seeking beer busts in door

View more video

Crime