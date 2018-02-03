16-year-old to be tried as adult for murder in sister's choking death

A Macon 16-year-old allegedly was caught choking his sister unconscious when sheriff's deputies arrived to a domestic dispute call Friday evening.
Kevon Watkins let go of her when a deputy ordered him to release 20-year-old Alexus Watkins, according to a Bibb County sheriff's news release.
She later died.
At about 5:15 p.m. Friday, officers were called to 1261 West Mount Road, which runs parallel to Log Cabin Drive not far from Filmore Thomas Park.
Never miss a local story.
The deputy began CPR on the unresponsive woman until paramedics arrived and took her to the hospital.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said Alexus Watkins died shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday at Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Sheriff's deputies arrested her younger brother, who was taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center on Riggins Mill Road and initially charged with aggravated assault.
Later in the day, investigators went before a Bibb Superior Court judge and took out warrants for felony murder and aggravated assault.
The case will be handled in Superior Court, the release stated, not Juvenile Court, so authorities released the minor's name Saturday evening.
No booking photo was immediately available for Watkins, who remains in the RYDC, Bibb sheriff's public affairs Lt. Sean DeFoe said Saturday evening.
The case is under investigation and anyone with information about the incident is urged to call for a sheriff's investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Comments