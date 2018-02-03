Teen caught choking sister is likely to face murder charges after her death

A 20-year-old Macon woman died early Saturday after Bibb County sheriff's deputies caught her brother choking her unconscious.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said Alexus Watkins died shortly after 3 a.m. at Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Bibb County sheriff's deputies arrested her 16-year-old brother who was found choking her Friday evening.
At about 5:15 p.m., an officer ordered the teen to let her go after deputies arrived at a reported domestic dispute at 1261 West Mount Road, according to a sheriff's news release.
Watkins was unresponsive and the deputy began CPR on the woman until paramedics arrived.
She was rushed to the downtown Macon hospital in critical condition.
The teen was taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center on Riggins Mill Road and charged with aggravated assault, although the charge is likely to be upgraded to murder or manslaughter.
The case is under investigation and anyone with information about the incident is urged to call for a sheriff's investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
