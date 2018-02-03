Was that a pistol in his pocket as man robs auto parts store?

A man pointing what appearing to be a weapon in the pocket of his coat robbed a Macon store Friday night.
Just before 8:30 p.m., Bibb County sheriff's deputies were summoned to O'Reilly Auto Parts store at 2491 Pio Nono Ave., according to a sheriff's news release.
The man pulled a dark-colored, hooded sweatshirt tightly around his face to try to hide his identity and demanded money from the clerk.
He got an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away toward Anthony Road.
The robber is described as a black male at least 6 feet tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He was wearing brown pants and the hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call for a sheriff's investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
