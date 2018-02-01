DNA evidence leads to arrest in rape of 14-year-old girl

A DNA match led to the arrest of a Macon man in a 2017 sexual assault of an underage teen girl.
Bibb County sheriff's deputies booked Willie James Davis, 36, at the Bibb County jail Monday.
According to the arrest warrant, Davis is accused of forcing a 14-year-old girl into his white pickup, driving her to a remote area of Village Green and raping and sodomizing her late on March 13.
The incident report states the victim told investigators the man in the white pickup had been watching her at night when she went to visit a friend.
When she was headed home at about 10 p.m., the driver had a baseball bat as he drove up to her and threatened to run her down if she didn't get in the truck.
Physical evidence from the sexual assault kit collected at Coliseum Medical Centers was tested for DNA.
Results completed in November showed DNA matched the victim and Davis.
