More Videos

'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial 3:13

'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial

Pause
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

'Nothing like this ever happened,' neighbor says after shooting 0:54

'Nothing like this ever happened,' neighbor says after shooting

Robbery victim reportedly trying to sell drone, headphones 0:59

Robbery victim reportedly trying to sell drone, headphones

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' 1:00

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level'

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead 9:42

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead

Fishermen take advantage of warmer weather, but do fish? 1:04

Fishermen take advantage of warmer weather, but do fish?

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

Eisenhower business district seeing benefits of reinvestment 1:06

Eisenhower business district seeing benefits of reinvestment

Houston school district creates '13 Reasons Why Not' campaign 2:10

Houston school district creates "13 Reasons Why Not" campaign

Bibb County sheriff's deputies were called to Harrison Road after a report of a man shot in the head Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. Deputies discovered he had only been hit in the head during a robbery at the Bridgeview Inn and Suites. Liz Fabian The Telegraph
Bibb County sheriff's deputies were called to Harrison Road after a report of a man shot in the head Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. Deputies discovered he had only been hit in the head during a robbery at the Bridgeview Inn and Suites. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Crime

Two men arrested Friday a few hours after armed robbery

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

January 26, 2018 09:55 PM

Two men have been arrested following a personal armed robbery that took place earlier Friday afternoon.

About 1 p.m. Friday, Douglas Newberry, 29, met with two men in the parking lot at the Bridgeview Inn and Suites at the corner of Eisenhower Parkway in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County sheriff’s office. He was attempting to sell them a drone and a pair of headphones.

The suspects struck Newberry in the head with what is believed to be brass knuckles. After the suspects took Newberry’s belongings he ran to the Murphy USA gas station near WalMart to get away from them. A witness saw Newberry and called for help.

The suspects were later identified as Zachary Saccente, 33, and Robbie Hudson, 44, who were located inside the hotel and taken into custody, the release said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

All items taken in the robbery were returned to Newberry, who was taken to the hospital. His injuries were non-life threatening, and he was listed Friday evening to be in stable condition.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Information from Telegraph archives were used in this report.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial 3:13

'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial

Pause
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

'Nothing like this ever happened,' neighbor says after shooting 0:54

'Nothing like this ever happened,' neighbor says after shooting

Robbery victim reportedly trying to sell drone, headphones 0:59

Robbery victim reportedly trying to sell drone, headphones

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' 1:00

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level'

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead 9:42

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead

Fishermen take advantage of warmer weather, but do fish? 1:04

Fishermen take advantage of warmer weather, but do fish?

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

Eisenhower business district seeing benefits of reinvestment 1:06

Eisenhower business district seeing benefits of reinvestment

Houston school district creates '13 Reasons Why Not' campaign 2:10

Houston school district creates "13 Reasons Why Not" campaign

'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial

View More Video