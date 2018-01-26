Two men arrested Friday a few hours after armed robbery

Two men have been arrested following a personal armed robbery that took place earlier Friday afternoon.
About 1 p.m. Friday, Douglas Newberry, 29, met with two men in the parking lot at the Bridgeview Inn and Suites at the corner of Eisenhower Parkway in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County sheriff’s office. He was attempting to sell them a drone and a pair of headphones.
The suspects struck Newberry in the head with what is believed to be brass knuckles. After the suspects took Newberry’s belongings he ran to the Murphy USA gas station near WalMart to get away from them. A witness saw Newberry and called for help.
The suspects were later identified as Zachary Saccente, 33, and Robbie Hudson, 44, who were located inside the hotel and taken into custody, the release said.
Never miss a local story.
All items taken in the robbery were returned to Newberry, who was taken to the hospital. His injuries were non-life threatening, and he was listed Friday evening to be in stable condition.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Information from Telegraph archives were used in this report.
Comments