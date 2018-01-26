A person is loaded into an ambulance at the Murphy Oil gas station on Harrison Road in Macon. The victim ran to the gas station after being injured in a reported robbery at the Bridgeview Inn and Suites next door.
Crime

Man wounded in motel robbery runs to gas station next door for help

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

January 26, 2018 01:33 PM

Bibb County sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a reported robbery in West Macon.

At about 1 p.m. Friday, officers were sent to the Murphy USA gas station on Harrison Road after a report that a person was possibly shot. The victim ran to the gas station after the incident happened at the Bridgeview Inn and Suites next door.

Paramedics are examining the victim, who may have just been hit in the head, but few details are immediately available.

Come back to Macon.com for updates and read Saturday's Telegraph.

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy

