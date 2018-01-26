Man wounded in motel robbery runs to gas station next door for help

Bibb County sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a reported robbery in West Macon.
At about 1 p.m. Friday, officers were sent to the Murphy USA gas station on Harrison Road after a report that a person was possibly shot. The victim ran to the gas station after the incident happened at the Bridgeview Inn and Suites next door.
Paramedics are examining the victim, who may have just been hit in the head, but few details are immediately available.
Come back to Macon.com for updates and read Saturday's Telegraph.
Never miss a local story.
Comments