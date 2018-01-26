'I heard nothing but gunshots,' neighbor says after man shot

Gunshots rang out early Friday in a neighborhood off of Columbus Road in Macon.
At about 4 a.m., Bibb County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a person shot on Lucille Driskell Drive, which is not far from Harrison Road on the west side of the county.
Courtney Quandre Hordge, 24, was found with gunshot wounds in the lower back and left arm, Bibb County public affairs Sgt. Clay Williams said.
Hordge told deputies he was awakened by noises outside of 201 Lucille Driskell Drive.
When he went outside, he found several windows busted out of his girlfriend's vehicle.
While he was checking out the car, an unknown person shot him twice.
Crime scene investigators had a red sedan with its doors open blocked off in a driveway near Lucille Driskell Circle.
Hordge was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, to be treated for his injuries.
A neighbor who was roused from her bed by the gunfire called 911 to report the shooting.
"As long as I've been out here, nothing like this has ever happened," she said.
Multiple shots were heard, but she didn't dare step outside until she heard the sirens on her street.
"Pow, pow, pow and a lady hollering, 'He's been shot!' " the neighbor said. "This is the first it ever happened in this neighborhood. I think this is about the best neighborhood in the government housing because nothing ever happens."
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
