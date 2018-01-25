An argument turned sour. What he did next will cost him 17 years behind bars, DA says

A little more than two years after Jarvis Ronte West was shot to death inside an east Macon apartment, a man charged with the killing pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
Shavez Christian Flewellen, 25, was sentenced to 20 years, 17 to be served in prison, according to a Thursday news release from the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.
West, 23, was shot multiple times after an argument with Flewellen at Pine Ridge Apartments on Clinton Road the evening of Dec. 17, 2015.
Two years before the shooting, Flewellen had been sentenced as a first offender after pleading guilty to having a gun with a scratched-off serial number.
Never miss a local story.
West is buried at Macon Memorial Park, according to his obituary.
Comments