Three-time murder suspect 'spread his mayhem in Macon,' sheriff says

A man accused of killing a Macon County woman and her son told investigators Tuesday that he also recently killed a woman in Bibb County among other crimes here.
Quentin James Sanders told GBI and sheriff's investigators that he was responsible for killing 49-year-old Ida Mae Ford, whose body was found lying in the road near Winship Street the night of Jan. 8, according to a Wednesday news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
The 41-year-old, from Macon County, also implicated himself in numerous other violent crimes, including robbing a Mercer University student Jan. 10 at the bathrooms in Tattnall Square Park and, hours later, firing shots at a group of students near Mercer Village, the news release said.
GBI agents discovered a Honda Oddessy that belonged to a woman who was reportedly carjacked at Coleman Hill near Mercer University's law school on Jan. 12.
Investigators are still working to determine if Sanders is responsible for another robbery at Tattnall Square Park bathrooms on Jan. 14.
Sanders was booked in the Macon County jail on charges including murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, four counts of aggravated assault and carjacking, the news release said.
Sanders, who also goes by the name "Tip" or "Tuff," according to the Georgia Department of Corrections website, also is charged with murder in the shooting deaths of 77-year-old Ruth Bracknell and 53-year-old Mark Abbott. The mother and son were found dead in their Oglethorpe home Friday.
“This is a tragic example of how one evil individual can spread mayhem across a region," Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said in a news release. "The affected communities can breathe a little easier knowing a person is behind bars for these crimes."
Sanders appears to have ties to Columbus, Georgia, and Texas. In September, he was released on parole from Calhoun State Prison, where he had been serving time for 2015 charges of obstructing law enforcement in Dooly County.
It is possible Sanders came to Macon to visit someone and got stranded, the sheriff said.
“He seems to be an itinerant criminal," Davis told The Telegraph. "He came up here spreading his mayhem to Macon. ... To have all this, to me, it’s unprecedented to have so many different crimes linked to one person."
Reporter Joe Kovac contributed to this report.
