Arrest of third murder suspect restores calm to city, police chief says

The manhunt has ended for a Dublin fugitive wanted in the killing of another man.
Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman said murder suspect Kemon Jaquez O'Neal was arrested Tuesday night and booked on a murder charge in the shooting death of 18-year-old Daylen Hall on Monday afternoon.
Chatman declined to discuss how O'Neal was captured other than to say "great team work, investigative skills from our officers."
Chatman praised officers' apprehension of O'Neal just a day after the killing during an argument at Academy Avenue and Dudley Street.
"They worked some long hours to make sure our streets are safe and bring calmness back," Chatman said.
Shortly after Monday's fatal shooting, officers arrested Dublin brothers Willie Jackson and Sontavious Jackson, believed to be in their late teens.
All three are charged with murder, he said.
O'Neal was out on bond in an armed robbery case when Hall was killed, Chatman said.
"I hope they don't let him out this time," he said.
