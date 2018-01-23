Fugitive murder suspect bonded out on armed robbery charge before killing

Law enforcement officers across Middle Georgia are looking for an accused killer from Dublin who was recently arrested for armed robbery.
Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman said murder suspect Kemon Jaquez O'Neal was out on bond for a holdup late last year when he allegedly shot and killed 18-year-old Daylen Hall Monday afternoon.
"It was an argument that went bad," Chatman said Tuesday morning.
Officers arrested Dublin brothers Willie Jackson and Sontavious Jackson, believed to be in their late teens, shortly after the fatal shooting of Hall at Academy Avenue and Dudley Street at about 1:15 p.m. Monday.
"All three are being charged with murder," Chatman said.
Police have been searching for O'Neal since Monday.
"We're asking everybody in this Middle Georgia area to keep their eyes peeled for this guy. We want to arrest him and put him in jail," Chatman said.
Investigators are trying to confirm whether O'Neal cut off a leg monitor that might have been required as a condition of his bond on the armed robbery charge.
Anyone who knows O'Neal's whereabouts is urged to call 478-277-5023 or 911.
