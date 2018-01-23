Liz Fabian lfabian@macon.com
Liz Fabian lfabian@macon.com

Crime

Teen screamed he was shot by unknown gunman, but knew exactly who pulled the trigger

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

January 23, 2018 09:32 AM

The search for a gunman in a shooting Monday near Henderson Stadium ended with a confession.

Bibb County sheriff's deputies responded to Henderson Stadium where 18-year-old Travon Harden said he was shot by an unknown gunman at about 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Harden was walking the path between the ball field and Central Church of Christ when he was wounded in his left arm.

Witnesses heard a shot and said Harden was screaming that he had been shot.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Harden initially told deputies he did not know who shot him but later admitted he accidentally shot himself.

He was treated for his wound at Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Investigators are still looking into the incident and anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.



  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead

    Tracy Michelle Jones testified May 27, 2015, in the trial for her codefendant, Keith Dozier, in the 2012 embezzlement-slaying of Macon legal secretary Gail Spencer. Jones pleaded guilty to her part in the killing in 2013 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead 9:42

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead
Cop Shop Podcast: Man goes off at Burger King 3:48

Cop Shop Podcast: Man goes off at Burger King
GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons' 2:17

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons'

View More Video