Teen screamed he was shot by unknown gunman, but knew exactly who pulled the trigger

The search for a gunman in a shooting Monday near Henderson Stadium ended with a confession.
Bibb County sheriff's deputies responded to Henderson Stadium where 18-year-old Travon Harden said he was shot by an unknown gunman at about 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Harden was walking the path between the ball field and Central Church of Christ when he was wounded in his left arm.
Witnesses heard a shot and said Harden was screaming that he had been shot.
Never miss a local story.
Harden initially told deputies he did not know who shot him but later admitted he accidentally shot himself.
He was treated for his wound at Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Investigators are still looking into the incident and anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Comments