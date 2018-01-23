Man arrested and charged after argument leads to gunfire

Charges have been filed after a Macon man suffered two gunshot wounds during an argument.
Just before 6 p.m. Monday, Bibb County sheriff's deputies responded to the 3200 block of Toole Drive, which runs between Edna Place and Burton Avenue in west Macon.
According to a sheriff's news release, Johnny Larson, 40, was wounded in the stomach and leg.
He was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in stable condition.
Sheriff's investigators interviewed Gregory Lundy, 54, and charged him with aggravated assault.
Lundy, who lives near the shooting site, is being held in the Bibb County jail.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call for a sheriff's investigator at 478-751-7500, or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
