Crime

Man arrested and charged after argument leads to gunfire

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

January 23, 2018 05:17 AM

Charges have been filed after a Macon man suffered two gunshot wounds during an argument.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, Bibb County sheriff's deputies responded to the 3200 block of Toole Drive, which runs between Edna Place and Burton Avenue in west Macon.

According to a sheriff's news release, Johnny Larson, 40, was wounded in the stomach and leg.

He was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in stable condition.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sheriff's investigators interviewed Gregory Lundy, 54, and charged him with aggravated assault.

Lundy, who lives near the shooting site, is being held in the Bibb County jail.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call for a sheriff's investigator at 478-751-7500, or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead

    Tracy Michelle Jones testified May 27, 2015, in the trial for her codefendant, Keith Dozier, in the 2012 embezzlement-slaying of Macon legal secretary Gail Spencer. Jones pleaded guilty to her part in the killing in 2013 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead 9:42

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead
Cop Shop Podcast: Man goes off at Burger King 3:48

Cop Shop Podcast: Man goes off at Burger King
GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons' 2:17

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons'

View More Video