19-year-old man was shot twice in east Macon on Monday afternoon

A 19-year-old man was shot his his arm and thigh Monday afternoon in east Macon.
Miciah Daniely was confronted by an unknown person near the intersection of Emery Highway and Maynard Street just before 5:30 p.m., according to a release from the Bibb Sheriff's office. An argument broke out earlier in the day between the two. But during the second confrontation, Daniely was shot in the left arm and right thigh.
Daniely was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health, and was listed in stable condition about 7 p.m. No one else was injured in the incident. There is no information on the suspect at this time.
Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
