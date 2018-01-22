Crime

19-year-old man was shot twice in east Macon on Monday afternoon

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

January 22, 2018 08:05 PM



A 19-year-old man was shot his his arm and thigh Monday afternoon in east Macon.

Miciah Daniely was confronted by an unknown person near the intersection of Emery Highway and Maynard Street just before 5:30 p.m., according to a release from the Bibb Sheriff's office. An argument broke out earlier in the day between the two. But during the second confrontation, Daniely was shot in the left arm and right thigh.

Daniely was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health, and was listed in stable condition about 7 p.m. No one else was injured in the incident. There is no information on the suspect at this time.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead

    Tracy Michelle Jones testified May 27, 2015, in the trial for her codefendant, Keith Dozier, in the 2012 embezzlement-slaying of Macon legal secretary Gail Spencer. Jones pleaded guilty to her part in the killing in 2013 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead 9:42

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead
Cop Shop Podcast: Man goes off at Burger King 3:48

Cop Shop Podcast: Man goes off at Burger King
GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons' 2:17

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons'

View More Video