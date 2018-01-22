Argument leads to shooting in west Macon on Monday afternoon

A man was shot twice following an argument Monday night.
Two men, Johnny Larson, 40 and Gregory Lundy, 54, got into an argument just before 6 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Toole Drive in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb Sheriff's office. Lundy allegedly shot Larson in the stomach and leg.
Larson was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health, and was listed in stable condition at about 7 p.,m. No one else was injured during the incident, which is still under investigation.
Lundy was taken into custody and is being interviewed by investigators.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Comments