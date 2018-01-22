Argument turns deadly on Dublin street corner; police looking for accused shooter

An argument turned deadly Monday afternoon on Dublin street corner, with police looking for the accused shooter, area media outlets are reporting.
Witnesses to the 1:30 p.m. shooting at the intersection of Academy Avenue and Dudley Street told police Kemon O'Neil shot 18-year-old Daylan Hall before fleeing,WGXA TV reports.
O'Neil fired one shot, WMAZ-TV reports.
O'Neil was arrested last year on an armed robbery charge, both stations report.
Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman could not be reached immediately for comment.
Anyone with information on O'Neil's whereabouts should call the Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5023.
