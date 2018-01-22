Crime

January 22, 2018 4:37 PM

She invited him to ‘party,’ but what a California man got at a Macon motel was no fun

By Joe Kovac Jr.

She was 20.

It was late.

He met her in a Kroger parking lot.

She invited him to a motel.

“For a party,” she said.

They exchanged numbers and chatted.

About 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the man, 40, took the young woman up on her offer.

According to details in a Bibb County sheriff’s report, the man showed up at the Budgetel motel on Holiday Drive in north Macon.

The man, from Compton, California, was staying at a nearby Residence Inn, and it was there that he described the wee-hours encounter to a sheriff’s deputy.

The man said that when he showed up at the woman’s room, she asked if he had any cash.

“Yes, but what do I need money for?” the man reportedly told her. “I thought this was a party.”

“I mean, I have a room,” the young woman was said to have replied, “what do you think this was?”

Just then a dreadlocked man with a gun stepped from the motel's bathroom and ordered the visitor to "give me the money.”

The Californian did as requested and the gunman told him to get lost.

An hour and a half later, about 2:30 a.m., the out-of-towner called 911 to report the stickup.

Sheriff’s deputies went to the Budgetel and hauled the accused gunman and the young woman in for questioning.

The man who’d been robbed, though, didn't wish to press charges.

He did, at least, get his $80 back.

