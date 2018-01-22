Crime

Shooting of man near Henderson Stadium prompts sheriff's investigation

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

January 22, 2018 12:19 PM

A man was shot in the arm Monday morning and Bibb sheriff's deputies are trying to determine what happened.

Just after 11 a.m., officers were called to Anthony Road and Key Street near Henderson Stadium, Bibb sheriff's public affairs Lt. Sean DeFoe said.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, to be treated for the wound.

Witnesses in the area did not report seeing anyone with a gun, but Bibb deputies are trying to identify the shooter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead

    Tracy Michelle Jones testified May 27, 2015, in the trial for her codefendant, Keith Dozier, in the 2012 embezzlement-slaying of Macon legal secretary Gail Spencer. Jones pleaded guilty to her part in the killing in 2013 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead 9:42

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead
Cop Shop Podcast: Man goes off at Burger King 3:48

Cop Shop Podcast: Man goes off at Burger King
GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons' 2:17

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons'

View More Video