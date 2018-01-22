Shooting of man near Henderson Stadium prompts sheriff's investigation

A man was shot in the arm Monday morning and Bibb sheriff's deputies are trying to determine what happened.
Just after 11 a.m., officers were called to Anthony Road and Key Street near Henderson Stadium, Bibb sheriff's public affairs Lt. Sean DeFoe said.
The wounded man was taken by ambulance to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, to be treated for the wound.
Witnesses in the area did not report seeing anyone with a gun, but Bibb deputies are trying to identify the shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
