Crime

College students' loud music leads to arrests on gun charges

By Liz Fabian

January 19, 2018 02:11 PM

A complaint about loud music in a college residence hall led to two students being arrested on gun charges.

Middle Georgia State University police were called to University Pointe student housing on the Macon campus Thursday evening after a resident assistant found a handgun while investigating the music coming from a student's apartment, campus police Chief Shawn Douglas said.

Officers found a Lawson .380 caliber handgun loaded with four cartridges, Douglas said.

Students William Andrew Gilmore, 22, of Atlanta, and Travis Michael Harris, 21, of Adel, were charged with carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a deadly weapon to a public gathering and booked into the Bibb County jail.

"They both denied the allegation the weapon was theirs," Douglas said.

Although Georgia law changed last year to allow firearms in some areas of public colleges and universities, deadly weapons are still outlawed in residence halls.

