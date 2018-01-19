Woman hit by car on Arkwright Road

A woman was hit by a car in north Macon early morning Friday.
Regina Mullins, of Macon, reportedly walked out in front of a 2018 Nissan Sentra as it was turning right onto Arkwright Road from Sheraton Road, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
People who witnessed the incident just before 7:30 a.m. told investigators that the driver, 19-year-old Christina Desanto, of Pennsylvania, had a green light.
Mullins, 58, was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where she is in stable condition, the news release said. No charges have been filed.
Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
