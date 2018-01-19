Man shows up at hospital with a bullet wound in his hand

Bibb County sheriff's deputies are trying to find out what led to a man being shot in the hand Thursday evening.
After 5:15 p.m., a wounded Willie Gorman, 44, was brought by a relative to Medical Center, Navicent Health, according to a Bibb sheriff's news release.
Investigators learned Gorman was shot at a home on Florence Avenue, but no details about what happened were immediately available.
Officers have been talking to possible witnesses to determine what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
