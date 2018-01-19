Third Bibb sheriff's deputy suspended in officer's alleged sexual assault at Macon motel

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons'

GBI Director Vernon Keenan, at a press conference about three arrests for abuse of elderly or disabled people, said the legal term for what an Albany woman did was run an 'unlicensed personal care home.' But that's only the legal term for a kind of severe abuse. "In fact, they are dungeons where the elderly and disabled persons are warehoused so that their benefits can be siphoned off. They're neglected, they're abused, they're financially exploited."