Masked gunman and accomplice rob convenience store

A masked man with a gun and a possible lookout robbed a south Macon convenience store Thursday night.
Just before 7:45 p.m., two men entered the Marathon gas station at 4505 Broadway at the corner of Guy Paine Road, according to a Bibb County sheriff's news release.
The gunman demanded money from the cash register as the other man waited by the door.
After they got an undisclosed amount of money, the men ran away from the store headed down Guy Paine Road toward Houston Avenue.
The robbers are described as black males about 5 feet 8 inches tall.
The man with the gun was wearing a dark mask, black coat and dark pants.
The accomplice was wearing gray sweat pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a dark coat over it.
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
