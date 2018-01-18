Ava Wilmer was found in her car seat in the right lane of South Fulton Parkway after her mother's running car was taken from a College Park convenience store Wednesday.
Baby, child abandoned in freezing temps after mom's running car stolen from gas pump

By Liz Fabian

January 18, 2018 07:03 AM

A mother watched in horror Wednesday when someone drove off in her car with her 1-year-old and 4-year-old inside.

Clayton County police put out a lookout for a 2009 Black Chevrolet Equinox taken from the QuikTrip at 5390 Riverdale Road in College Park at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Mother Precious Wilmer left the car running near the gas pumps as she went inside the convenience store.

As she was coming out, someone was driving away.

A short time later, a Georgia State University police officer found 4-year-old Arya Davenport walking down the shoulder of the road near Interstate 285 and Riverdale Road.

An Amber Alert was posted for baby Ava Wilmer who was wearing a pink snowsuit.

At about 7 p.m., A WSB-TV cameraman alerted officers that he saw something in the road on South Fulton Parkway.

An officer accompanied the videographer and the baby was found, strapped in her car seat, in the right-hand lane of the parkway.

Both children appeared to be unharmed, but were taken to the hospital to be checked out due to exposure to the cold.

Atlanta police found Wilmer's car abandoned near 2285 Metropolitan Parkway.

The car thief and child abductor has not been located.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call Clayton County police at 770-477-3747.



