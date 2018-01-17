George Little
George Little
George Little

Crime

Homeless man charged in vacant house blaze that injured 3 firefighters

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

January 17, 2018 01:34 PM

A homeless man has been charged with arson in a vacant house fire that injured three Macon-Bibb County firefighters.

George Green Little, 63, who has no home according to Bibb jail records, was arrested just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Little is accused of setting fire to a house at the corner of Calhoun Street Lane and Elm Street Lane at around midnight Thursday.

By the time firefighters arrived early Friday, the house was covered in flames.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Crews had been to another arson fire a few weeks earlier, so firefighters did a search of the building to make sure no one was inside.

Three firefighters were hurt when part of a porch collapsed and they were hit by debris.

After being treated at Medical Center, Navicent Health, two of the firefighters returned to duty, but one of them suffered a leg sprain and remains on light duty, Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins said.

"Certainly they do cross over into harm's way a lot," Riggins said of his firefighters.

Investigators believe Little had set a warming fire inside the house that got out of control.

He was charged with third degree arson.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons'

    GBI Director Vernon Keenan, at a press conference about three arrests for abuse of elderly or disabled people, said the legal term for what an Albany woman did was run an 'unlicensed personal care home.' But that's only the legal term for a kind of severe abuse. "In fact, they are dungeons where the elderly and disabled persons are warehoused so that their benefits can be siphoned off. They're neglected, they're abused, they're financially exploited."

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons'

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons' 2:17

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons'
Loaded gun found in student’s jacket at Taylor Elementary 2:14

Loaded gun found in student’s jacket at Taylor Elementary
Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall 3:44

Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall

View More Video