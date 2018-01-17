Homeless man charged in vacant house blaze that injured 3 firefighters

A homeless man has been charged with arson in a vacant house fire that injured three Macon-Bibb County firefighters.
George Green Little, 63, who has no home according to Bibb jail records, was arrested just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Little is accused of setting fire to a house at the corner of Calhoun Street Lane and Elm Street Lane at around midnight Thursday.
By the time firefighters arrived early Friday, the house was covered in flames.
Crews had been to another arson fire a few weeks earlier, so firefighters did a search of the building to make sure no one was inside.
Three firefighters were hurt when part of a porch collapsed and they were hit by debris.
After being treated at Medical Center, Navicent Health, two of the firefighters returned to duty, but one of them suffered a leg sprain and remains on light duty, Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins said.
"Certainly they do cross over into harm's way a lot," Riggins said of his firefighters.
Investigators believe Little had set a warming fire inside the house that got out of control.
He was charged with third degree arson.
