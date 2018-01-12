Man shot outside downtown Macon club during fight

A fight outside a downtown Macon club left a man shot in the back.
Just after 2 a.m. Friday, 24-year-old Arkeem Green was involved in an altercation with an unidentified person outside the Thirsty Turtle at 425 Cherry St., according to a Bibb County sheriff's news release.
The suspect was hitting Green with a gun when it discharged, striking Green, who was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health in stable condition.
No description of the suspect was available.
Anyone with information is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips at 877-68-CRIME.
