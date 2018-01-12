Bibb County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that happened outside the Thirsty Turtle on Cherry Street early Friday.
Crime

Man shot outside downtown Macon club during fight

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

January 12, 2018 05:30 AM

A fight outside a downtown Macon club left a man shot in the back.

Just after 2 a.m. Friday, 24-year-old Arkeem Green was involved in an altercation with an unidentified person outside the Thirsty Turtle at 425 Cherry St., according to a Bibb County sheriff's news release.

The suspect was hitting Green with a gun when it discharged, striking Green, who was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health in stable condition.

No description of the suspect was available.

Anyone with information is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips at 877-68-CRIME.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303; @liz_lines

