Man shot in back but refuses to cooperate with sheriff's deputies

Bibb County sheriff's deputies don't know much after a 36-year-old man was shot in the back late Thursday.
Joshua Ricketson was on Winton Avenue when deputies contacted him at about 9:25 p.m., but they don't know where the shooting happened, according to a sheriff's news release.
Ricketson was uncooperative but officers learned several shots were fired into his car, hitting him in the lower back.
He initially refused medical treatment, but later decided to follow paramedics to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was in stable condition.
Never miss a local story.
No one else was hurt.
Anyone with information is urged to contact an investigator at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Comments