This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes the story of a man who shoplifted $500 worth of Family Dollar merchandise and slogged out with the stuff "hidden" in his pants. This episode also features an item about a guy arrested after asking to go for a swim in a woman's pond. Another segment tells of a 911 call about a "large dog." Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. on Dec. 12, 2017.