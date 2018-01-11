A Georgia mother accused of killing her baby could be on the run with her fugitive father

A lookout is posted across the Southeast for a Dekalb County woman wanted for killing her infant daughter.
Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta issued a bulletin for Estefania Roman-Aguilar, 19, who is the subject of a U.S. Marshals Service manhunt.
Roman-Aguilar could be living with her father, Jose Hilario-Gomez, who is wanted for armed robbery in Dekalb County.
Authorities believe they could be in Georgia, Florida or the Carolinas.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS to leave anonymous tips that could be worth a $2,000 reward.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303; @liz_lines
Comments