Crime

A Georgia mother accused of killing her baby could be on the run with her fugitive father

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

January 11, 2018 05:54 AM

A lookout is posted across the Southeast for a Dekalb County woman wanted for killing her infant daughter.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta issued a bulletin for Estefania Roman-Aguilar, 19, who is the subject of a U.S. Marshals Service manhunt.

Roman-Aguilar could be living with her father, Jose Hilario-Gomez, who is wanted for armed robbery in Dekalb County.

Authorities believe they could be in Georgia, Florida or the Carolinas.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS to leave anonymous tips that could be worth a $2,000 reward. 

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303; @liz_lines

