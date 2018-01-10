Crime

‘Fast’ kids on bicycles hurl rocks, race away from cops

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

January 10, 2018 03:10 PM

Something kept hitting the door of the CVS Pharmacy on Bloomfield Road in southwest Macon on Sunday afternoon: ping, thwack, bang.

It was about 3:30 p.m., and a clerk there, upon hearing the noise, glanced out and saw three little boys hurling rocks.

The clerk later told the cops that the boys appeared to be between the ages of 7 and 10, and that the smallest among them was wearing camouflage. A rock that he flung, the clerk went on, had cracked the glass on one of the establishment’s front doors.

A Bibb County sheriff’s report about the episode goes on to note that when the glass broke the boys took off on their bicycles, and that the pharmacy’s manager followed them in his car.

The kids darted across Bloomfield Road toward the S&S Cafeteria near Macon Mall and zipped west past a shopping center below Eisenhower Parkway.

A sheriff’s deputy soon spotted the trio pedaling “as fast as they could” toward the Dairy Queen on Log Cabin Drive, the report noted.

Another deputy motored that way in a patrol car and, after doubling back to Bloomfield Road, saw the boys at a tobacco mart.

“When I turned toward them,” the second deputy wrote in the report, “all three rode off in different directions” and got away.

