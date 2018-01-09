Candice Diaz and Brad Fields
Candice Diaz and Brad Fields Sumpter Township Police Department, MI
Candice Diaz and Brad Fields Sumpter Township Police Department, MI

Crime

Michigan couple wanted in murder, torture of child is nabbed in south Georgia

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

January 09, 2018 08:08 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A Michigan mother and her boyfriend, both charged with the New Year's Day murder of her 4-year-old daughter, were arrested Tuesday in South Georgia.

Brad Edward Fields and his girlfriend, Candice Renea Diaz, were driving near Lake Park, about 13 miles south of Valdosta, when they were nabbed by U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task and Lowndes County sheriff's deputies just before 4 p.m.

The arrests were announced on Sumpter Township Police Department's Facebook page. In a previous post on Monday, the department detailed their alleged crime.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Jan. 1, someone in a mobile home community called 911 to report a child was unresponsive.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Upon arrival, CPR was being administered by family members and officers found the child suffering from severe burns about her extremities," the police department's post said. Diaz's 4-year-old daughter, identified by mlive.com as Gabrielle Barrett, died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

On Jan. 3, Barrett's death was ruled a homicide. The medical examiner reported evidence of multiple traumatic injuries including signs of "Battered Child Syndrome," which include observations of multiple other injuries in multiple locations on her body that were in various stages of healing, the post said.

Diaz, 24, and Fields,28, each face charges including felony murder, second-degree homicide, first-degree child abuse and torture. Fields also is charged as a habitual offender.

Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall

    This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes the tale of a man who reportedly peed on the wall of a pharmacy, another item about a persistent panhandler and other bits, including a strange Family Dollar shoplifting. Narrated by Joe Kovac Jr. on Jan. 5, 2018.

Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall

Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall 3:44

Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall
Fourth person charged with murder at Macon apartments 1:12

Fourth person charged with murder at Macon apartments
Chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash 1:33

Chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash

View More Video