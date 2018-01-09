North Carolina murder suspects captured in Middle Georgia

A woman and man wanted in the slaying of a 28-year-old whose body was dumped on a rural road in North Carolina in late December were recently arrested in Middle Georgia.
Someone driving an all-terrain vehicle found Miguel Angel Valle Romero’s body by a trail of blood along a country roadside Dec. 22, according to ShelbyStar.com.
North Carolina authorities did not release the cause of Romero’s death, but did say they were looking for 27-year-old Doris Maribel Alvarado-Peraza in connection with the killing.
On Friday, the GBI called Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office to notify investigators that the Alvarado-Peraza, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and another man wanted in the killing, 33-year-old Maynor Hernan Ortega, were both staying in a house off Ray Road. The pair was said to be driving a light colored Toyota Corolla with a dark colored front fender on the driver’s side.
Both Ortega and Alvarado-Peraza were arrested and booked at the county jail. Both refused to sign an extradition in an appearance in Jeff Davis County Magistrate Court on Monday, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post late afternoon Tuesday.
Another hearing is set for Feb. 8 and, if necessary, a Goveror’s Warrant will be issued to turn the pair over to authorities in North Carolina.
