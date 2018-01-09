More Videos

    Bibb County sheriff's deputy investigate a crash at Log Cabin Drive at Eisenhower Parkway after the driver of a Dodge pickup refused to stop for an officer Monday morning.

Crime

Driver identified in sheriff's chase, charged in hit-and-run crash

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

January 09, 2018 12:47 PM

A Macon man faces multiple charges after a chase with Bibb deputies ended in a hit-and run crash.

Carlos Chaz Brown, 29, was arrested Monday morning at about 9:30 a.m. after crashing a Dodge Ram pickup into a Ford Taurus on Log Cabin Drive near Eisenhower Parkway.

A sheriff's deputy tried to stop Brown, who did not have insurance, Bibb sheriff's Sgt. Linda Howard said.

After the crash, Brown tried to run away but was caught by deputies.

He was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, for treatment of injuries before he was booked for fleeing, aggressive driving, hit and run and other charges.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303; @liz_lines

